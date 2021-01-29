Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cummins makes up approximately 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $242.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.49. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

