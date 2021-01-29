Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.61.

MCD opened at $206.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average is $212.92.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.