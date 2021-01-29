Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 2,625 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.