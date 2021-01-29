Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 309.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

