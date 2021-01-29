Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE CFR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.24. 1,542,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,255. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $98.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.