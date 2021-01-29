Curve DAO Token Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $403.34 million and approximately $271.22 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00005795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00066217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00849844 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.98 or 0.04137761 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017539 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,422,232,669 coins and its circulating supply is 202,965,098 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

