Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 6.1%

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s share price was down 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 724,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 671,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after acquiring an additional 740,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 217,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

