CustomContractNetwork 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 93.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 96.3% against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $559,115.09 and $3.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00387627 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000217 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

