CUTcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $23,429.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044001 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00184216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000243 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009465 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 131,539,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,539,115 tokens. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in and its Facebook page is accessible here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

