cVault.finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.62 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,404.48 or 0.11613685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and $1.62 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00045691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062594 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00238792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00059968 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,028.08 or 0.81814597 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

cVault.finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.