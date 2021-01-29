CVCoin (CVN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $232,419.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $232,419.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CVCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00047824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00064397 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00254506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00033163 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CVCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CVCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.