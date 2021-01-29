CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 7%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s stock price fell 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.10. 566,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 667,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

