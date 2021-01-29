CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,856,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $156,614,000 after buying an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 409,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.87. 20,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,883,366. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

