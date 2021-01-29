CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 256,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,366. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

