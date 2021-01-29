Cwm LLC Buys 47,475 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 90,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $10,612,549.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,341,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.45.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

