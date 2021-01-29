Cwm LLC Has $14.78 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,068 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $720,866,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 66.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,955,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,413,000 after acquiring an additional 782,496 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $75,809,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $71,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

