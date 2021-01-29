Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $112.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

