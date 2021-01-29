Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $260.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Barclays raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

