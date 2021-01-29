CWV Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,131.00 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $33,131.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

