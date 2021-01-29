CyberMiles Price Down 20% Over Last Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00388619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046437 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,484.48 or 1.00376750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00023417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

CyberMiles Coin Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

