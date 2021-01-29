CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0101 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $3.87 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00378537 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 359.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,898.29 or 0.99929914 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00037997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00021585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000191 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.