Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Down 67.5% in January

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,421. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Cypress Environmental Partners had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The firm had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cypress Environmental Partners will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

