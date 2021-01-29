Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Invests $1 Million in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $262.58. 156,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,864. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a PE ratio of -183.80 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.33. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $99.23 and a one year high of $294.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,313,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,615 shares of company stock valued at $59,578,674. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

