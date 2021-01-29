Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Invests $4.66 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. KLA comprises 4.0% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.37.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.99. 31,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. KLA Co. has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $317.60. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

