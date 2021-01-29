Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Invests $4.82 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Broadcom makes up about 4.1% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Broadcom by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,509,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.79. 72,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $470.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.06. The firm has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

