Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Invests $4.98 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Palo Alto Networks makes up 4.3% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,182,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $3,276,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.38.

NYSE:PANW traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.73. 18,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.91 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $375.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $353.80 and a 200 day moving average of $280.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $2,672,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 133,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

