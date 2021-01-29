Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Invests $5.52 Million in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,524,000. Microchip Technology accounts for 4.8% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 507,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417,814 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.63. 29,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,240. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

