Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Makes New $7.01 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 6.0% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded down $4.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.73. The company had a trading volume of 143,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a market cap of $316.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.17 and its 200-day moving average is $326.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

