Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Makes New Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Cloudera comprises approximately 2.5% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP owned approximately 0.07% of Cloudera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 69.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 137,346.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after buying an additional 1,894,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 44.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the third quarter worth about $457,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $474,711.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.26. 143,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,383. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

