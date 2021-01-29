Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Workday accounts for about 3.2% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 26.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Workday by 10.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $254,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital upped their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Workday stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. 109,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of -121.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.41 and its 200-day moving average is $214.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.