Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP Takes $3.87 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 3.3% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.53. 16,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,643. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

