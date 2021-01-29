Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Trading Up 14.8%

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) were up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 2,314,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 383% from the average daily volume of 479,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.92 million, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

