D.R. Horton, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s FY2021 earnings at $8.89 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

DHI opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

