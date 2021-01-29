D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Reaches New 1-Year High at $295.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 295 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 68333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.50 ($3.78).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 272.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of £118.77 million and a PE ratio of 44.03.

Get D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

In other news, insider Mark Boxall sold 130,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total transaction of £372,073.20 ($486,116.02).

About D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.