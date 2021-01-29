DA Davidson Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.00. 1,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $14.33.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 697,215 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.