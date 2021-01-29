DA Davidson Weighs in on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PPBI. Raymond James raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

