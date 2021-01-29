DA Davidson Weighs in on Preferred Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFBC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

PFBC opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $749.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,670,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.