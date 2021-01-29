DAD (DAD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. DAD has a market capitalization of $20.75 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAD has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

