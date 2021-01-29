Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 7.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.34 and last traded at $41.34. 2,187,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,377,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after buying an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 396,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 381,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

