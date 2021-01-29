Dai (DAI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $391.47 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $391.47 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dai

DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,637,043,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,637,043,348 tokens. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

