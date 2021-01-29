Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $$7.60 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. Daicel has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Daicel Company Profile
Featured Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.