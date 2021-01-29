Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 98,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,324. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.17. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DKILY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.