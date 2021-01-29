Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.29 ($67.40).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €57.59 ($67.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler AG (DAI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.