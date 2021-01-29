Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €57.29 ($67.40).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €57.59 ($67.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.86. Daimler AG has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €60.15 ($70.76). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

