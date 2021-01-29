Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSEEY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.82. 6,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.18%.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.