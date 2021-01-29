Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading Down 12.4%

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.41 and last traded at $42.50. 3,274,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,684,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,189,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

