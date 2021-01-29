DAOBet (BET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.37 Million

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $87.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,910.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.17 or 0.01191885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00504094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002240 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

DAOBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

