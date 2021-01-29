DAOBet Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $14,910.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,965.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01223244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00519372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002297 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000225 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

