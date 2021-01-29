DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. DAOstack has a market cap of $5.32 million and $144,993.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,908.90 or 1.00112869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00022578 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.