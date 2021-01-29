DATA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $860,904.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $860,904.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.62 or 0.00796139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005881 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.84 or 0.03982818 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017532 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco

