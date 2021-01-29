Datacoin (DTC) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Datacoin has a market cap of $15,067.42 and $4.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015938 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

